IPL 2022, PBKS vs CSK: Shikhar Dhawan Guides Punjab Kings to 187/4 Against Chennai Super Kings

Opening batter Shikhar Dhawan struck his second fifty of the season to power Punjab Kings to 187 for 4 in their Indian Premier League match against Chennai Super Kings here on Monday.

The 36-year-old left-handed batter anchored the Punjab innings with a brilliant 88 not out and combined with Sri Lankan Bhanuka Rajapaksa (42) for a 110-run stand for the second wicket from 11.3 overs after captain Mayank Agarwal’s early dismissal.

Dhawan hit nine fours and two sixes in his 59-ball superlative unbeaten knock. He went past his earlier highest score this season — 70 against Mumbai Indians in Pune.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Dhawan got an able ally in Rajapaksa who made 42 from 32 balls with the help of two fours and as many sixes as the duo frustrated the CSK bowlers for a long stretch in the innings.

Englishman Liam Livingstone, who was bought for Rs 11.5 crore in the IPL auction, played a little cameo of 19 runs off seven balls with the help of a four and two sixes towards the end to swell the Punjab total.

Punjab made a slow start after being sent in to bat and their captain Agarwal’s struggles this season continued as he was out in the sixth over for 18 off 21 balls. They reached 37 for 1 after powerplay overs.

Dhawan and Rajapaksa kept the scoreboard ticking with singles and doubles though without too many boundaries. The duo took Punjab to 72 for 1 at the halfway mark.

The advantage for Punjab was that they lost just one wicket in the first half of their innings and they capitalised on that later in the back-end.

PBKS vs CSK Live Score And Updates IPL 2022

They added 64 runs in the final five overs.

Rajapaksa was out in the 18th over off Dwayne Bravo (2/42) who also scalped the wicket of Livingstone in the final over.

Jonny Bairstow was run out for six in the final ball of the innings.

Maheesh Theekshana was the other wicket-taker for CSK.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here