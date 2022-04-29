IPL 2022, PBKS vs LSG: Punjab Kings Squad Against Lucknow Super Giants - Probable Playing 11s for Match 42

Punjab Kings Squad, Lucknow Super Giants Squad, Probable Playing 11 for Tomorrow’s IPL 2022 Match 42: The Punjab Kings will aim to extend their winning streak as Mayank Agarwal’s men take on fourth-placed Lucknow Super Giants on Friday. The 42nd match of the IPL 2022 season is slated to take place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Punjab Kings will come into the fixture after securing a thrilling 11-run win against Chennai Super Kings in their last match.

Batting first, Punjab had posted a formidable total of 187 runs in 20 overs. Opener Shikhar Dhawan played a terrific knock of 88 (not out) runs off 59 balls to help his side in reaching a defendable total. The southpaw’s innings saw 9 boundaries and 2 sixes.

In reply, veteran batter Ambati Rayudu displayed his effective batting as he scored a quickfire 78 off 39 balls for Chennai. But eventually his stellar effort proved to be insufficient as Ravindra Jadeja’s men could only manage to reach a total of 176/6 in 20 overs.

A win against Punjab Kings will help the fourth-placed Lucknow Super Giants (10 points from eight matches) to move into the top three on the IPL points table.

Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants squads:

Punjab Kings squad for 2022 IPL: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odeon Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell

Lucknow Super Giants squad for 2022 IPL: KL Rahul (captain), Quinton de Kock, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, K Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye, Dushmantha Chameera, Ankit Rajpoot, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Kyle Mayers, K Gowtham, Evin Lewis.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Possible Starting XI:

Punjab Kings Predicted Starting Line-up: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh

Lucknow Super Giants Predicted Starting Line-up: Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), KL Rahul (captain), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Mohsin Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi

