IPL 2022, PBKS vs LSG Talking Points: Lucknow Super Giants Clinch Stunning Victory Despite Batting Failure

Lucknow Super Giants cashed upon the mistakes of a self-destructing Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Friday night, registering a 20-run win in the Indian Premier League match no. 42 at MCS Stadium in Pune. Speedster Kagiso Rabada bagged his fifth 4-wicket haul as PBKS upped their game in the bowling department to restrict Lucknow Super Giants to 153 for eight. It should have been a straightforward chase but Punjab fluffed to end at 133 for eight in 20 overs.

Pacer Dushmantha Chameera (2/17) and Krunal Pandya (2/11) led LSG’s spirited bowling effort but they were also aided by the recklessness of the Punjab batters who struggled to convert starts, including skipper Mayank Agarwal (25), Liam Livingstone (18) and Jonny Bairstow (32).

As LSG registered a stunning victory over PBKS, let’s have a look at the talking points of the game:

Kagiso Rabada’s dynamic spell: The South African speedster produced a terrific bowling performance on Friday night, snapping away four wickets in his quota of four overs. After removing Lucknow skipper KL Rahul right at the beginning of the game, Rabada returned in his second spell to get the better of Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni and Dushmantha Chameera to help Punjab restrict the opponents to a paltry 153/8.

Quinton de Kock in sublime form: Another South African cricketer who garnered attention was LSG’s wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock. After an early dismissal of his skipper, he stitched an 85-run stand with Deepak Hooda who was promoted up in the batting order; to no.3. De Kock smashed 2 sixes and four boundaries during his stint at the crease, top-scoring with 46 runs off 37 deliveries.

Mohsin Khan’s brilliant attack: The uncapped fast bowler impressed one and all with his brilliant death bowling against Punjab Kings. He was the pick of the LSG bowlers, scalping 3 wickets for 24 runs in his 4-over spell. He dented the brewing partnership between Liam Livingstone and Jonny Bairstow by getting the former’s wicket and sparking a sudden middle-order collapse. He returned in the 18th over and removed Rabada and Rahul Chahar in a gap of four deliveries to bag a three-wicket haul.

Economical Krunal Pandya: The lanky all-rounder may have failed to score runs but compensated for it with a commendable bowling spell. 4 overs, 2 wickets and just 11 runs; finishing off with an economy rate of 2.80 – the best in the game. His heroics with the ball in hand earned him the player of the match award.

