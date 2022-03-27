IPL 2022, PBKS vs RCB: Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for the Match Between Punjab Kings And Royal Challengers Bangalore, March 27, 7:30 pm IST

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match 3 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. This game will kick off at 7:30 pm IST.

It will be the beginning of a new era for both teams as they will be led by new captains. Mayank Agarwal leads Punjab Kings, while South Africa’s Faf du Plessis will helm affairs at RCB this season.

Punjab has a solid batting order at their disposal with the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal and Jonny Bairstow. Kagiso Rabada will be the key man with the ball.

RCB as always have the batting power, thanks to Virat Kohli, du Plessis and Finn Allen. The bowling department will depend on Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep and Wanindu Hasaranga.

Ahead of the match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore; here is everything you need to know:

Advertisement

PBKS vs RCB Telecast

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels will broadcast the Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore encounter.

PBKS vs RCB Live Streaming

The game between PBKS vs RCB is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

PBKS vs RCB Match Details

The PBKS vs RCB match will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, March 27, at 7:30 pm IST.

PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Faf du Plessis

Vice-Captain: Shikhar Dhawan

Suggested Playing XI for PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik

Batters: Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan

All-rounders: Mahipal Lomror, Shahrukh Khan, Sherfane Rutherford

Bowlers: Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel

PBKS vs RCB Probable XIs:

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Odean Smith, Rishi Dhawan, Raj Bawa, Sandeep Sharma, Rahul Chahar

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Dinesh Karthik, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmad, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Siddharth Kaul

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here