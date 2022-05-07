IPL 2022, PBKS vs RR: Mayank Agarwal Wins Toss, Elects to Bat; Yashasvi Jaiswal Returns For Rajasthan Royals

Punjab Kings skipper Mayank Agarwal won the toss and elected to bat against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Punjab are in a tricky position as they can’t afford a loss at this stage of the tournament. They registered a massive win against table-toppers in their previous clash with 24 balls to spare.

Punjab decided to go with the same XI as they didn’t want to disturb the winning combination.

Skipper Mayank Agarwal feels that the wicket might get slower in the second half and they want to take the advantage of it.

“We’d like to bat first. Looks like a good wicket, might get slower as the game progresses. It is important to understand the conditions. It might turn in the second innings. Fantastic from Liam to go out there and do what he did, I am glad. We are playing the same side," Mayank said at the toss.

After the clash against GT, Mayank revealed that he will bat at number 4 as Jonny Bairstow will continue to open the innings for Punjab alongside Shikhar Dhawan.

Rajasthan made a change in their XI as Yashasvi Jaiswal returned and is expected to return the innings alongside Jos Buttler while Karun Nair got dropped.

RR skipper Sanju Samson looked calm at the toss as he said his team is ready to go in the middle and have some fun.

“We are losing quite a few tosses, we’d have batted first as well. We are a balanced side. It’s a different challenge, we are ready to go out there and have some fun. Being a day game, spinners might get some help. One change - Karun Nair misses out, Yashasvi Jaiswal comes in," Samson said.

Royals lost their previous game against Mumbai Indians are raring to get back to the winning ways.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal(c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma

