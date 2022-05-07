IPL 2022: PKBS vs RR Head to Head Record and Venue Record of Wankhede Stadium

The Punjab Kings will battle the Rajasthan Royals in the 52nd match of IPL 2022 on Saturday afternoon at the Wankhede Stadium. Both the squads are alive in the race to the playoffs, and a win in this match will help them inch one step closer to their goal.

While in their previous clash, the Royals suffered a loss at the hands of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Sanju Samson and Co would want to forget the results and step on the field to bring their A-game to the table.

Punjab come into the game after ending the winning streak of table-toppers Gujarat Titans. Mayank Agarwal’s team is riding high on confidence ahead of the afternoon fixture against Rajasthan.

PKBS vs RR Head-to-Head:

The teams have met 23 times in the Indian Premier League and Rajasthan Royals leads the head-to-head record with 13 wins. Punjab has won only 10 games.

MI vs RR previous game

The last time the two teams clashed, Rajasthan snatched a close win from Punjab at Dubai International Stadium. After putting a total of 185 runs, Rajasthan registered a win over Punjab by mere 2 runs.

Last five results:

Rajasthan Royals won by 2 runs

Punjab Kings won by 4 runs

Rajasthan Royals won by 7 wickets

Rajasthan Royals won by 4 wickets

Punjab Kings won by 12 runs

Here is the venue record of Wankhade Stadium Mumbai (T20):

Total games played: 96

Games won by teams batting first: 46

Games won by teams batting second: 50

Average 1st Innings score at this venue: 169

Highest total recorded posted here: 235/1 by Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, 2015.

Lowest total recorded at this stadium: 67/10 by Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

Highest total chased here: 198 - Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, 2019

