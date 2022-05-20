IPL 2022 Playoff Scenario: What Does RCB Keeping their Playoff chances Alive Means for DC

As of Friday morning, the race to playoffs is getting narrower. With RCB’s win over Gujarat Titans, as many as five teams are knocked out of the playoff race—MI, CSK, KKR, SRH, and PBKS. RCB’s win was a huge blow to two teams especially: PBKS and SRH. They would have been in contention had RCB lost. Meanwhile, GT and LSG have already assured playoff spots. This means we are left with three teams who are still in that gray area—RCB, RR, and DC.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Delhi Capitals (DC)

Delhi Capitals (DC) will have to win against Mumbai Indians and then hope that CSK beat RR. DC will be tied in terms of points if RR beat CSK. In that scenario, DC will advance due to their good net run rate (NRR). Nonetheless, it will be game over, if they lose to Mumbai Indians.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

Faf and his men might have beaten GT, but their playoff chances are slim. They would hope that RR and DC lose their respective games against CSK and MI. In that case, RCB will be tied with RR. If DC beats MI, it will be a three-way tie where RCB’s poor NRR will knock them out.

Their best-case scenario is this: DC lose to Mumbai Indians and RR win against CSK; which means they will stand at fourth spot and might get qualified. But if DC and RR both win, RCB will be knocked out due to poor NRR.

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

RR are the favorites among three teams to make it to the playoffs thanks to their better performance throughout the league. They are already assured of a second or third spot for sure. If they beat CSK, they will be joint second with Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) with 18 points. Meanwhile, even if they lose to CSK, they would hope that MI beat DC. In that case, they will be tied with RCB and will advance due to a better net run rate. Even if they lose to CSK, and DC beats MI, they will have a three way tie where they will advance with a superior net run rate.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here