IPL 2022: Playoff Scenarios for Each Team After Chennai Superkings' Exit | EXPLAINED

After Mumbai Indians were beaten by Chennai Superkings by 5 wickets and 31 balls to spare, their chances to qualify for the playoffs are literally over which means they are the second team to get knocked out from IPL 2022 after Mumbai Indians. This also means that we are left with 8 teams who can still qualify for the playoffs. We will take a look at each team with what they need to do from here to make it to the playoffs.

Gujarat Titans (Qualified): One of the newest teams this season, Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans have already qualified for playoffs. Although, it is still not known if they will have a top two finish. They have 18 points from 12 games, and closely followed by another new entrant Lucknow Supergiants who are just two points adrift.

Lucknow Supergiants: Although LSG is yet to qualify, they will have to win their next two games slotted against Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders to go through. They would back themselves to win against KKR with a strong tie coming against RR first. If they failed to win both, they will end up with 14 points as RR and RCB will go through provided that they win their next two games.

Rajasthan Royals: One of the better teams this season, RR will have a virtual knockout against LSG. Whoever wins the tie might be the second team to qualify after Gujarat Titans. With 12 points to their name, RR have games slotted against LSG and CSK. Even if they can’t beat LSG, they would hope to beat CSK who are down and out. If they can’t, then DC might qualify provided that they win their next two games as they would surpass the Men in Pink with two wins finishing at 14 points.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru(RCB): What a season this has been for RCB. Their performance just ebbed and flowed. They showed promise first up, lost their way only to comeback strong. Make no mistakes, this is not over for them. They are currently fourth with 14 points. They will have to win just one and hope RR lose their next two. However, they are the team to beat this season and RCB would like to take no chances and win their next two games to seal the deal. Nonetheless, they face Punjab Kings and table toppers GT.

Delhi Capitals: Unlike RCB and RR, who can afford to lose one of their last two games, Rishabh Pant-led side will have to win their next two games at all costs. A loss might jeopardise their campaign with Punjab Kings still very much in fray. DC are fifth with 12 points, and winning against Punjab and Mumbai will make sure that they have 16 points to their name. They would hope RCB and RR both lose their last two games. In that case, DC will be third team to qualify. If they win just one, things could get tricky. If they lose both, they are out.

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders: Teams like SRH, KKR are currently lying in the second half of the table thanks to their inconsistencies. All two have ten points to their name which means not only will they have to win next two, they will also have to hope that RR, RCB and DC win no games at all. In that case, it will be a tie between four teams—RR, RCB, KKR, SRH which will then boil down to NRR. KKR will next take on SRH. Whoever lose that one can kiss the tournament goodbye.

Punjab Kings: At present, PBKS have an NRR of -0.2 which is a huge bridge to cross. However, they have one extra game as compared to KKR and SRH. They will have to win all three which will push them to 16! Nonetheless, they will hope RR and RCB win nothing at all. All in all, PBKS can cause complication to DC’s chances, provided that they win next three. Even if they win two, they can still play party spoilers provided that DC win just one of their remaining two.

