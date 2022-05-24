IPL 2022 Playoffs, GT vs RR Live Streaming: How to Watch Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals on TV And Online in India

Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals are set to take on each other in Qualifier 1 of the IPL on Tuesday (May 24). Qualifier 1 between Gujarat and Rajasthan will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Gujarat have been in absolutely fine form as they remained consistent throughout the tournament. They lost just four matches out of 14 games in the league stage. Gujarat did suffer a defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight wickets in their last encounter but the Hardik Pandya-led side will be determined to showcase their true colours in Qualifier 1.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals managed to win their last two matches, but skipper Sanju Samson knows very well that getting the better of Gujarat will not at all be an easy task.

In their meeting in the league round, Gujarat had emerged victorious by 37 runs.

Ahead of Tuesday’s (May 24) IPL match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals; here is all you need to know:

Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) Possible XIs

Gujarat Titans Predicted Line-up: Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

Rajasthan Royals Predicted Line-up: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (captain & wicketkeeper), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

