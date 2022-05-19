IPL 2022 Points Table After KKR vs LSG: Lucknow Jump to 2nd Spot, Qualify For Playoffs; Rajasthan Duo Hold Orange And Purple Caps

Lucknow Super Giants registered a thrilling 2-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders to become the second team to qualify for the IPL 2022 playoffs. While the defeat has knocked KKR out of the playoff contention as they finish their season with 12 points in 14 matches. It was a forgettable night for KKR bowlers who failed to take a wicket as Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul shared a record-breaking 210-run stand for the opening wicket. However, Kolkata batters fought hard while chasing the massive target but in the end, they were just 2 runs short.

Shreyas Iyer (50-run off 29 balls), Nitish Rana (42-run off 22 balls) and Rinku Singh (40-run off 15 balls) played some valuable knocks to take Kolkata closer to the target but Marcus Stoinis got two wickets on the last two deliveries of the match to seal the win for his team.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Points Table

The victory has helped Lucknow Super Giants to move to the second spot on the points table with 18 points as they qualified for the playoffs after Gujarat Titans who are topping the table with 20 points in 13 matches so far. While Kolkata are placed at the sixth spot but are eliminated from the playoffs race. Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad still have chances to make it to the last four. While the last two spots are still occupied by Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.

Orange Cap

Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler is still leading the Orange Cap race this season with 627 runs in 13 innings to his name. KL Rahul managed to close down the gap between him and Buttler a bit with an unbeaten 68-run knock on Thursday. He has now scored 537 runs in 14 matches. While his opening partner Quinton de Kock also entered the big race with a scintillating 140*-run knock against KKR as he scored 502 runs in the league-stage of the tournament.

David Warner, who missed a couple of matches at the initial stage, is fourth at the list with 427 runs followed by Punjab Kings opener Shikhar Dhawan who has 421 runs under his kitty.

KKR vs LSG IPL 2022 Match Highlights

Purple Cap

RR legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal stands first amongst bowlers with 24 wickets so far. RCB spinner Wanindu Hasaranga stands second on the list with 23 scalps from 13 matches. Punjab pacer Kagiso Rabada has 22 dismissals and is third on the table. While Umran Malik who has been the talking point of this tournament is fourth on the list with 21 scalps. DC left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav has claimed 20 wickets this season and is placed fourth on the list of wicket-takers.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here