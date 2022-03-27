IPL 2022 Points Table: DC Go Top, Faf du Plessis Orange Cap and Kuldeep Yadav Purple Cap Holder after PBKS vs RCB Match

Delhi Capitals started their 2022 Indian Premier League campaign with a stunning four-wicket win over Mumbai Indians and climbed to the top of the IPL points table at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. In the second game of the night, Punjab Kings defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 wickets at the DY Patil Stadium.

Punjab Kings climbed above Kolkata Knight Riders into second as Chennai Super Kings settled down in eighth place above RCB.

POS TEAMS PLAYED WON LOST N/R TIED NET RR POINTS 1 Delhi Capitals 1 1 0 0 0 +0.914 2 2 Punjab Kings 1 1 0 0 0 +0.697 2 3 Kolkata Knight Riders 1 1 0 0 0 +0.639 2 4 Gujarat Titans 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 5 Lucknow Super Giants 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 6 Rajasthan Royals 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 7 Sunrisers Hyderabad 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 8 Chennai Super Kings 1 0 1 0 0 -0.639 0 9 Royal Challengers Bangalore 1 0 1 0 0 -0.697 0 10 Mumbai Indians 1 0 1 0 0 -0.914 0

Faf du Plessis holds the Orange Cap after scoring 88 in his first game, trumping Ishan Kishan’s 81 and MS Dhoni’s 50.

Kuldeep Yadav leads the race for the Purple Cap, with 3 wickets, the same as Dwayne Bravo and Basil Thampi.

