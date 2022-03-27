CricketNext

IPL 2022 Points Table: DC Go Top, Faf du Plessis Orange Cap and Kuldeep Yadav Purple Cap Holder after PBKS vs RCB Match
IPL 2022 Points Table: DC Go Top, Faf du Plessis Orange Cap and Kuldeep Yadav Purple Cap Holder after PBKS vs RCB Match

IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals' Axar Patel (Twitter)

IPL 2022 Points Table after Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Match: Delhi Capitals are top of the table with Mumbai Indian at the bottom as Faf du Plessis holds the Orange Cap and Kuldeep Yada has the Purple Cap

Cricketnext Staff

Delhi Capitals started their 2022 Indian Premier League campaign with a stunning four-wicket win over Mumbai Indians and climbed to the top of the IPL points table at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. In the second game of the night, Punjab Kings defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 wickets at the DY Patil Stadium.

Punjab Kings climbed above Kolkata Knight Riders into second as Chennai Super Kings settled down in eighth place above RCB.

POSTEAMSPLAYEDWONLOSTN/RTIEDNET RRPOINTS
1
Delhi Capitals
11000+0.9142
2

Punjab Kings

11000+0.6972
3

Kolkata Knight Riders

11000+0.6392
4

Gujarat Titans

00000-0
5

Lucknow Super Giants

00000-0
6

Rajasthan Royals

00000-0
7

Sunrisers Hyderabad

00000-0
8

Chennai Super Kings

10100-0.6390
9

Royal Challengers Bangalore

10100-0.6970
10

Mumbai Indians

10100-0.9140
Faf du Plessis holds the Orange Cap after scoring 88 in his first game, trumping Ishan Kishan’s 81 and MS Dhoni’s 50.

Kuldeep Yadav leads the race for the Purple Cap, with 3 wickets, the same as Dwayne Bravo and Basil Thampi.

first published:March 27, 2022, 23:38 IST