IPL 2022 Points Table: KKR on Top, MS Dhoni Orange Cap and Dwayne Bravo Purple Cap Holder after CSK vs KKR Match
IPL 2022 Points Table: KKR on Top, MS Dhoni Orange Cap and Dwayne Bravo Purple Cap Holder after CSK vs KKR Match

IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders (BCCI)

IPL 2022 Points Table after Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match: KKR are top of the table with CSK at the bottom as MS Dhoni holds the Orange Cap and Dwayne Bravo has the Purple Cap

Cricketnext Staff

Kolkata Knight Riders climbed to the top of the 2022 Indian Premier League points table after beating Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

With the loss, CSK are at the bottom of the points table as the other eight teams are yet to play a match.

POS

TEAMS

PLAYED

WON

LOST

N/R

TIED

NET RR

POINTS

1
Kolkata Knight Riders
11000+0.6392
2

Delhi Capitals

00000-0
3

Gujarat Titans

00000-0
4

Lucknow Super Giants

00000-0
5

Mumbai Indians

00000-0
6

Rajasthan Royals

00000-0
7

Punjab Kings

00000-0
8

Royal Challengers Bangalore

00000-0
9

Sunrisers Hyderabad

00000-0
10

Chennai Super Kings

10100-0.6390
Mahendra Singh Dhoni smashed his first IPL fifty in nearly three years and also his first as a player to get the Orange Cap ahead of Ajinkya Rahane, who amassed 44 runs.

Dwayne Bravo leads the wicket-taking charts with 3 scalps and is the owner of the Purple Cap, ahead of Umesh Yadav, who has 2 wickets.

first published:March 26, 2022, 23:20 IST