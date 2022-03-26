IPL 2022 Points Table: KKR on Top, MS Dhoni Orange Cap and Dwayne Bravo Purple Cap Holder after CSK vs KKR Match

Kolkata Knight Riders climbed to the top of the 2022 Indian Premier League points table after beating Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.
With the loss, CSK are at the bottom of the points table as the other eight teams are yet to play a match.
POS
TEAMS
PLAYED
WON
LOST
N/R
TIED
NET RR
POINTS
|1
Kolkata Knight Riders
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|+0.639
|2
|2
Delhi Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|3
Gujarat Titans
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|4
Lucknow Super Giants
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|5
Mumbai Indians
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|6
Rajasthan Royals
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|7
Punjab Kings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|8
Royal Challengers Bangalore
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|9
Sunrisers Hyderabad
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|10
Chennai Super Kings
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-0.639
|0
Mahendra Singh Dhoni smashed his first IPL fifty in nearly three years and also his first as a player to get the Orange Cap ahead of Ajinkya Rahane, who amassed 44 runs.
Dwayne Bravo leads the wicket-taking charts with 3 scalps and is the owner of the Purple Cap, ahead of Umesh Yadav, who has 2 wickets.
