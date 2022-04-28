IPL 2022 Points Table Latest Update After GT vs SRH: Gujarat Back on Top, Hyderabad Remain Third; Jos Butler Leads Orange Cap Race, Yuzvendra Chahal Holds Purple Cap

Gujarat Titans continued their spectacular start to life in the Indian Premier League as they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets.

SRH opener Abhishek Sharma’s 65 off 42 and Aiden Markram’s 56 runs, supported by a brilliant cameo by Shashank Singh aided Hyderabad to a strong total of 195 runs.

GT’s Mohammed Shami was the pick of the lot for Gujarat bowlers as he picked up 3 wickets including the crucial dismissals of SRH skipper Kane Williamson and big-hitting Nicholas Pooran.

Gujarat got off to a sparkling start with Wriddhiman Saha playing some absolutely fabulous cricket en route to his 68 run innings.

Just when the game seemed to swing towards the Hyderabadi unit, a blitzkrieg from Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Kahn sealed the deal for GT as they avenged their only loss in the IPL yet.

Umran Malik continued to impress as he was responsible for all 5 wickets that fell in the second innings.

Points Table:

The victory helped Gujarat retake the top spot. GT have 14 points from 8 matches, having won all of their games but one, two points above second-placed Rajasthan Royals.

SRH stay third on the table after failing to win against GT, level on points with Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore. All three teams have 10 points on the board, separated only by net run rate.

In the lower half of the table, Punjab Kings have 8 points and sit sixth, while Delhi and Kolkata Knight Riders have 6 points each and occupy the seventh and eighth spots respectively.

Chennai Super Kings are placed ninth with 4 points from 8 games followed by last place Mumbai Indians who are yet to put up points on the board.

Points table of IPL 2022. Gujarat Titans almost qualify for the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/qGKYZHznMf— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) April 27, 2022

Orange Cap:

Jos Buttler of RR tops the run scorers’ ranking by some distance thanks to his 3 tons this season.

LSG’s KL Rahul comes in second followed by GT skipper Hardik Pandya who climbed above Shikhar Dhawan after the win against SRH.

Abhishek Sharma’s knock against GT sees him occupy the fifth spot in the top-scoring batters’ list.

Purple Cap:

RR’s Yuzvendra Chahal still sits at the summit of the bowlers rankings with his 18 scalps this season.

SRH’s Umran Malik’s exceptional spell against Gujarat takes him straight to the second spot on the list, one above teammate T Natarajan. Both seamers have 15 wickets to their name.

CSK’s Dwayne Bravo comes in fourth with 14 dismissals under his belt, followed closely by GT’s Mohammed Shami who now has 13 wickets this season.

