IPL 2022 Points Table Latest Update After RCB vs LSG: Bangalore Move to Second, Lucknow Drop to Fourth; Jos Butler Holds Orange Cap, Yuzvendra Chahal Retains Purple Cap

A hard-fought victory took Royal Challengers Bangalore to second in the points table as they got the better of Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs. Captain Faf du Plessis’ outstanding 96 runs off 64 deliveries was enough to ensure RCB’s fifth win of the season from seven games.

Glen Maxwell and Shahbaz Ahmed who have been in fine touch this season added over 20 runs each as they helped Bangalore put up a fighting total of 181 runs for the loss of 6 wickets.

Dushmantha Chameera and Jason holder picked up 2 wickets each for LSG.

Lucknow skipper KL Rahul followed up his impressive ton up with a 30 and Krunal Pandya’s 42 off 28 made him LSG’s top run-getter of the evening.

Josh Hazlewood was the pick of the bowlers as he ended the evening with 4 wickets to his name.

Points Table:

The win takes RCB to 5 wins from a possible 7 yet and positions the unit from Bangalore comfortably at position number 2 on the table with 10 points. They are level on points with the top team Gujarat Titans having played one more game than the newcomers.

LSG slip to fourth on the table on the back of the defeat as they have 8 points from 7 games and are level on points with third placed Rajasthan Royals and fifth placed Sunrisers Hyderabad. Both the teams have contested in one less game than Lucknow.

Orange Cap:

Rajasthan Royals’ English opener is perched comfortably atop the run-scorers ranking. Followed by LSG skipper KL Rahul who moved up to the second spot after the game against RCB.

Faf Du Plessis’ brilliant knock took him to the third position in the orange cap standings ahead of KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer and GT captain Hardik Pandya.

Purple Cap:

Yuzvendra Chahal leads the race for the purple cap as he is clear of all the other bowlers on the wicket taker’s standings with 17 scalps to his name thanks to the five-wicket haul against KKR that also included a hattrick.

SRH pacer T Nataraj is placed on the second spot with his 12 wickets from six games, one wicket clear of the three bowlers who trial him by a wicket in the table.

Kuldeep Yadav of DC, Avesh Khan of LSG and Wanindu Hasaranga of RCB all have 11 wickets to their name in the current season of the IPL.

