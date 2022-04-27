IPL 2022 Points Table Latest Update After RCB vs RR: Rajasthan Go Top, Bangalore Stay Fifth; Jos Butler Holds Orange Cap, Yuzvendra Chahal Retains Purple Cap

Rajasthan Royals continued their excellent form in this season’s Indian Premier League as they beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 29 runs on Tuesday.

Riyan Parag’s unbeaten 56 off 31 deliveries helped RR to a respectable score of 144 on a day the big-hitting Jos Buttler was dismissed for a cheap 8 runs.

Skipper Sanju Samson contributed 27 runs with the bat before Parag took over and steadied the innings for Rajasthan.

Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazelwood and Wanindu Hasaranga of Bangalore finished their evening with 2 wickets apiece. While Harshal Patel picked up one wicket of his own.

Virat Kohli’s misfortune continued as he was dismissed, once again, before scoring double-digit runs. Faf du Plessis was RCB’s top scorer of the game with 23 runs coming off his bat.

RR’s Kuldeep Sen had an evening to remember as he closed the day with wickets as Rajasthan bowled Bangalore out for 115.

Ravichandran Ashwin picked up 3 wickets while Prasidh Krishna got 2 scalps.

Points Table:

The win lifts RR to the numero uno position dethroning Gujarat Titans, who play their game in hand against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday, thanks to their superior net run rate.

RR and GT are tied on 12 points each with the team from Rajasthan having played one game more than their rivals.

On the other hand, RCB missed out on the opportunity to go beyond Lucknow Super Giants, Sunrisers and Rajasthan. Their position remains unchanged as they still occupy the fifth spot on the table with 10 points from 9 games.

IPL 2022 Points Table – Rajasthan gets to the top, but it’s getting tough for RCB moving ahead as they’ve some big matches. pic.twitter.com/3vPRgTIjjH — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 26, 2022

Orange Cap:

Jos Buttler still holds the orange cap, despite his early dismissal against Bangalore. The Englishman is now one run shy of 500 runs in this edition of the IPL.

LSG skipper KL Rahul stands second in the table followed by Shikhar Dhawan of Punjab Kings.

GT captain Hardik Pandya is placed fourth in the run-scorers rankings while Faf du Plessis displaced MI’s Tilak Varma from the top 5 batsmen list off the back of his knock against Rajasthan.

Purple Cap:

Yuzvendra Chahal was unlucky to finish his spell of 4 overs against RCB without a wicket against his former team, but, is still placed at the top of the bowlers’ ranking with 18 scalps for the season.

SRH pacer T Natarajan comes in second with 15 wickets under his belt already. Followed closely by Chennai Super Kings’ West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo who has 14 scalps this year.

Hasaranga climbed up the ranking and stands fourth on the list after his outing against RR, overtaking Delhi Capitals’ Kuldeep Yadav in the process.

