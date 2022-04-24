IPL 2022 Points Table Latest Update After RCB vs SRH: Hyderabad Move to Second, Bangalore Drop to Fourth; Jos Butler Heads Orange Cap Race, Yuzvendra Chahal Retains Purple Cap Race

Royal Challengers Bangalore had a day to forget as they were bowled out for a cheap total of 68 runs by Sunrisers Hyderabad’s inspired bowling performance in the latest edition of the Indian Premier League.

Virat Kohli was once again dismissed for a duck off the first delivery as the RCB batting order crumbled under the pressure of attacking bowlers Marco Jansen and T Natarajan.

The Hyderabad bowling duo picked up 6 wickets between them, with Marco Jansen ripped through Bangalore’s top order of Faf Du Plessis, Anuj Rawat and Kohli.

Natarajan picked up three wickets for himself, while Jagadeesha Suchith saw off two batsmen from the RCB ranks. Umran Malik and Bhuvaneshwar Kumar picked up one scalp each to bowl Bangalore out in 16.1 overs.

Following such a commanding bowling performance with the bat wasn’t going to be a tall ask for SRH who seem to have hit a rich vein of form under captain Kane Williamson.

Hyderabad opener Abhishek Sharma’s 28 ball 47 ensured that SRH got over the finish line in merely 8 overs with 9 wickets to spare boosting the team’s net run rate exponentially.

Points Table:

The win takes SRH up to the second spot in the Indian Premier League table. The team from Hyderabad have accumulated 10 points this season and are 2 points behind leaders and newcomers Gujarat Titans lead by maverick all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

RCB could have gone level on points with the leaders had they got the better of SRH but it was not to be. They slipped to fourth on the table. Bangalore have amassed 10 points themselves and are tied on points with SRH and Rajasthan Royals, having played one game more than both the other teams.

SRH and RR stand above RCB thanks to their superior net run rate.

Orange Cap:

RR’s English opener Jos Buttler’s batting this season has been phenomenal and it has been reflected in the run-getters ranking. The attacking batsman who got his third-ton of the season against Delhi comfortably leads the pack with 491 runs.

His closest competitor Hardik Pandya is some way behind at 295 runs. KL Rahul follows his mate and comes in third with his 265 runs for the season.

RCB skipper Faf Du Plessis has racked up 255 runs and barely edges Delhi Capitals’ Prithvi Shaw who completes the top 5 batsmen competing for the orange cap.

Purple Cap:

RR’s Yuzvendra Chahal still leads the wickets tally with 18 victims this season, but, Natarajan is catching up steadily as he isn’t too far behind with his 15 wickets.

DC’s Kuldeep Yadav comes in third with 13 wickets to his name followed closely by Chennai Super Kings’ Dwayne Bravo.

Kolkata Knight Riders’ Umesh Yadav rounds off the leading wickets takers for this edition of the IPL.

