IPL 2022 Points Table Latest Update After RR vs MI: Rajasthan Second, Mumbai Stay Tenth; Jos Butler Heads Orange Cap Race, Yuzvendra Chahal Retains Purple Cap

Mumbai Indians’ long-awaited search for a victory in the Indian Premier League 2022 came to fruition against Rajasthan Royals on skipper Rohit Sharma’s birthday.

Rajasthan Royals were the first team to bat and Jos Buttler was his usual self scoring 67 runs. Ravichandran Ashwin contributed 21 runs with the bat.

Riley Meredith and Hrithik Sokeen picked up two wickets each as RR set MI a target of 159.

Suryakumar Yadav’s 51 run knock and Tilak Varma’s 35 were pivotal and the partnership steadied their innings. Tim David’s cameo and Ishan Kishan’s 26 runs off his willow proved crucial too.

Mumbai Indians finally ended their 8 game losing streak as Australian Daniel Sams sent one over the ropes in his first and only delivery of the game.

Points Table:

Mumbai Indians have finally registered their first win of the tournament, but, still remain at the very end of the table with two points, trailing Chennai Super Kings, who have collected 4 points from 8 outings.

Rajasthan Royals have 12 points to their name after the loss and sit second in the table, only below newcomers Gujarat Titans.

Lucknow Super Giants also have 12 points in their kitty but are placed third due to Net Run Rate.

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders are on 10 points each, while Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings have both amassed 8 points.

Orange Cap:

English opener Jos Buttler extended his lead at the very top of the run-scorers rankings with another fine display against MI, albeit for a losing cause.

LSG skipper KL Rahul sits second, followed closely by GT captain Hardik Pandya.

Mumbai’s Tilak Varma and PBKS’ Shikhar Dhawan are currently fourth and fifth in the rankings, with both having scored 307 runs in 9 games.

Purple Cap:

RR’s Yuzvendra Chahal still leads the pack of bowlers vying for the prestigious purple cap with 19 dismissals this season.

DC’s Kuldeep Yadav comes in second thanks to his 17 wickets in the campaign, followed by SRH’s revelation of the season, Umraan Malik.

Malik has 15 wickets this season including a five wickets haul. RCB’s Wanindu Hasaranga and SRH’s pacer partner T Natarajan also have the same number of wickets and stand fourth and fifth respectively.

