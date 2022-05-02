IPL 2022 Points Table Latest Update After SRH vs CSK: Chennai Ninth, Hyderabad Still Fourth; Jos Butler Holds Orange Cap, Yuzvendra Chahal Heads Purple Cap Race

Things seem to be getting back to normalcy at the Chennai Super Kings camp as the team from Tamil Nadu got back to winning ways under MS Dhoni’s leadership.

Chennai beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 13 runs in the match that immediately followed Ravindra Jadeja handing the captaincy back to Dhoni.

CSK openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway put up a 182 run stand for the first wicket and established superiority over the team from Hyderabad.

Gaikwad 99 off 57 deliveries, supported by Conway’s 85 run knock took the game away from SRH, who picked up two late wickets. T Natarajan of SRH was responsible for both scalps.

CSK ended their innings with 202 runs on the board.

Abhishek Sharma scored 39 off 24 balls and skipper Kane Williamson got 47 runs to his name. West Indies left-hander Nicholas Pooran scored a half-century, but, the team from Hyderabad ultimately fell short as CSK picked up their third victory of the season.

It was a special night for Mukesh Choudary who ended the game with four dismissals from his four overs. Mitchell Santner and Dwaine Pretorius.

Points Table:

CSK’s third win of the season put them level on points with Kolkata Knight Riders, as both teams have 6 points to their name. KKR stand ahead in the table due to their superior net run rate.

CSK are ninth on the table, ahead of last-placed Mumbai Indians, who registered their first win of the season against Rajasthan Royals.

SRH remain fourth in the league with as many points as Royal Challengers Bangalore (10 Points).

Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings have 8 points in the bag and are placed sixth and seventh respectively.

Gujarat Titans lead the table with 16 points from 9 games. Lucknow Super Giants are second with 14 points, having played one game more than GT.

Rajasthan Royals stand third with 12 points.

Points table of IPL 2022. CSK now 6 points in this table.

Orange Cap:

RR’s English opener Jos Buttler leads the orange cap race with 566 runs in 9 innings’. Followed by LSG captain KL Rahul.

Abhishek Sharma of SRH climbed to third on the table with 324 runs, overtaking GT skipper Hardik Pandya.

MI’s Tilak Varma completes the top 5 run-scorers list.

Purple Cap:

Rajasthan’s Yuzvendra Chahal’s wicket tally of 19 scalps still remains the number to beat as the spinner enjoys his prolonged stay at the top of the bowlers ranking.

Catching up fast are DC’s Kuldeep Yadav and SRH pacer T Natarajan, who are on 17 wickets each.

RCB’s Wanindu Hasaranga and another SRH pacer in Umran Malik complete the top 5 wicket-takers with 15 dismissals apiece.

