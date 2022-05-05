IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange And Purple Cap Updates After RCB vs CSK Match: Bangalore enter Top-4; Chennai Almost Out

IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange And Purple Cap Updates After RCB vs CSK Match: With their sixth win of the season, by beating Chennai Super Kings by 13 runs, Royal Challengers Bangalore moved to fourth on the points table with 12 points in 11 games and with the business end of the tournament approaching, they are looking good to seal a playoff spot. On the other hand, with their seventh loss of the season, Chennai Super Kings remain ninth in the points table and are more or less out of the race for the playoff, along with Mumbai Indians.

As for the race for the Purple and Orange caps, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis crossed the 30—run mark this season and with his 38 off 22 balls leapfrogged, Hardik PandyaTilak Verma and Sanju Samson to sixth in the leading run-getters tally for this season. Rajasthan Royals Jos Buttler leads the race to win the Orange Cap with 588 runs in ten matches followed by KL Rahul (451) and Shikhar Dhawan (369).

In the race for Purple cap, Harshal Patel’s three wickets in the game saw him jump to 10th spot in the leading wicket-takers tally from 19th with 13 wickets in ten games, while Wanindu Hasaranga moved into the top five with his 1/31 with 16 wickets in 11 matches. CSK’s Maheesh Theekshana’s 3/27 also saw the mystery spinner making gains as he moved to 14th with 11 wickets to his name. The tally for the season is led by the leg-spinning duo of Yuzvendra Chahal (19) and Kuldeep Yadav (17), followed by Kagiso Rabada (17) and T Natarajan (17)

As for the match, the magic of MS Dhoni’s return as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) seemed to have gotten faded as the defending champions succumbed to a 13-run defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday at MCA Stadium in Pune. While Faf du Plessis & Co took their points tally to 12 after the victory, jumping up to the fourth spot on the table, Chennai keep reeling on the 9th spot, the second last.

The CSK spinners did a splendid job in restricting RCB to 173 for 8 in 20 overs. But in reply, the batter failed to replicate the performance they produced against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last encounter.

Mahipal Lamror was the top-scorer for RCB as he smashed a 27-ball 42 while Dinesh Karthik (26 not out off 17) hit some lusty blows towards the end to help RCB go past the 170-run mark. Kohli and du Plessis (38 off 22) batted with authority as the two veterans pummelled the inexperienced pace duo of Mukesh Choudhary (0/30) and Simarjeet Singh (0/21) in the Powerplay.

Earlier, the CSK spin duo of Moeen Ali and Maheesh Theekshana spun a web around Royal Challengers Bangalore batters to restrict them to 173 for 8. The CSK spinners made full use of skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s decision to bowl first as a fit-again Ali (2/28) and Theekshana (3/27) shared five wickets between them.

While Ali rattled the top-order getting rid of the opening pair of Virat Kohli (30 off 33) and Faf Du Plessis (38 off 22), Theekshana snapped three wickets in the penultimate over. Dwaine Pretorius (1/42) was the other wicket-taker for CSK.

