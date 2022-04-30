IPL 2022 Points Table Update, PBKS vs LSG: Lucknow Super Giants Break Into Top-three, Orange Cap Stays With Buttler While Chahal Keeps Purple Cap

Lucknow Super Giants produced a solid bowling performance to defend 153 against Punjab Kings at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Friday night. The KL Rahul-led outfit recorded a 20-run win after keeping their opponents to 133/8 in 20 overs. Both the teams struggled with the bat, putting up scratchy performances and PBKS were worse of the two teams with Jonny Bairstow’s 32 being their top individual score.

PBKS opted to bowl first and Kagiso Rabada landed a major blow as early as the third over of the innings when he had Rahul out caught-behind for 6 off 11. However, LSG recovered from that early jolt through a solid partnership between opener Quinton de Kock and no 2 Deepak Hooda with the pair adding 85 runs for the second wicket.

Sandeep Sharma broke the partnership in the 13th over with the wicket of De Kock on 46 and the South African’s exit from the field opened the floodgates. From 98/1, LSG slipped to 126/7 - losing six wickets for the addition of just 28 runs. Thanks to Dushmantha Chameera and Mohsin Khan, they were able to post a decent total.

Unlike LSG, PBKS did make a decent start with their openers adding 35 runs before being separated. However, the Mayank Agarwal-led franchise struggled to put together a bid partnership ala LSG. They kept on losing wickets regularly with only Bairstow offering some semblance of a fight.

With their sixth win of the season, LSG have climbed up the third spot in the IPL standings, trading places with Sunrisers Hyderabad who have dropped down to the fourth spot now. PBKS are static at the seventh spot.

Rahul had an opportunity to cut down Jos Buttler’s sizeable lead but he was dismissed for just six. Hence, Buttler continues to be at the top spot in the list of top run-getters of the season having scored 499 runs in 8 matches so far. Rahul stays at the second spot with 374 runs while Shikhar Dhawan of PBKS completes the top-three with 305 runs.

Yuzvendra Chahal continues to lead the list of top-wicket takers with 18 scalps to his name from 8 matches so far, Breathing down his neck his Delhi Capitals’ Kuldeep Yadav who has 17 wickets and is closely followed by Umran Malik of Sunrisers Hyderabad at the third spot with 15 scalps. PBKS’ Kagiso Rabada and Rahul Chahar have broken into the top-10 after taking four and two wickets respectively on Friday.

