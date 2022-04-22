IPL 2022: Prithvi Shaw Never Looks to Scratch Around in First Few Overs - Graeme Swann Calls DC Opener 'Box Office'

Prithivi Shaw has been in terrific form this season for Delhi Capitals at the top of the batting order. He has scored 217 runs in 6 matches at the staggering strike rate of 170.87. Delhi made a gamble by retaining Shaw over some of their senior players including Shikhar Dhawan ahead of the auction and it has paid off so far for them. Shaw has now built an opening duo with Australia’s veteran David Warner. The two pocket dynamos have complemented each other quite well in IPL 2022.

The fearless approach of Shaw at the start of the innings has impressed many and Graeme Swann has also joined the bandwagon to heap praises on the 22-year-old youngster.

The former England spinner called Shaw – a box office, as he never wasted time to get set in the middle and start attacking the bowlers straightaway.

“Prithvi Shaw is a box office. He’s having a simple game plan which is he’s going to try and attack early. He never just looks to scratch around in the first few overs. When he’s on-song, when he’s firing, he’s an incredible man to watch,” said Swann on Star Sports.

During the same discussion, veteran pacer Irfan Pathan compared Shaw’s batting technique to former India batter Virender Sehwag.

“Shaw’s technique is amazing. He has this high backlift, which is very beautiful and that’s how he generates such great timing. He reminds me of Virender Sehwag. There is always a glimpse of Sehwag when he plays those square cuts, those pulls and those straight drives,” said Pathan.

Shaw has impressed Pathan with his batting abilities as he feels that the DC opener is one of the most exciting batters to watch in white-ball cricket and called him a perfect hitter.

“He makes even the best of deliveries look bad when he hits those boundaries beside mid-off, going on the backfoot. I think there are a handful of batsmen in today’s time who can play shots like him. He is one of the most exciting batsmen in limited-overs to watch. He is capable of scoring runs at a healthy strike rate even under tense situations. He is a perfect hitter,” he added.

