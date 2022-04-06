IPL 2022: Prithvi Shaw One of The Most Incredibly Skilled Young Cricketers I’ve Seen - Shane Watson

Delhi Capitals assistant coach Shane Watson heaped huge praise on opener Prithvi Shaw and said he has the ability to take down the best attacks in the world. The DC opener has been going through a lean patch in IPL with a couple of low scores in the first two matches - 38 and 10. The young batter has been struggling against short-ball and failed to execute the pull shot against pacers.

Watson said that Shaw has an incredible skill of attacking every kind of bowler in the world.

“He’s one of the most incredibly skilled young cricketers I’ve seen. The way he hits the balls against all types of bowling, all qualities of bowling; quicks as well as spinners. It is an incredible skill. I’ve hardly ever seen it," Watson said in the media interaction.

The former Aussie all-rounder said that the coaching staff has worked with Shaw on the right execution to play the pull shot.

“What we are trying to do as a coaching group is to continue to work on Prithvi and allow him to get the best out of his skills. Yes, he got out to the pull shot in the first two games but in the end, that just comes out due to the execution and we have been working with him. We just worked with him on his execution yesterday, to make sure he is in the right position to be able to play that pull shot," Watson said.

Watson asserted that the team management’s aim is to help him get better with his shot execution and not change his attacking approach.

“He has the ability to take down the best attacks in the world. It’s a very great skill, and in the end, we don’t want to cloud that part of the skill in any way. We just want him to be careful with the execution and skill point of view, and if he improves on that, he can take the game away from any bowling," said Watson.

Delhi retained the 22-year-old opener for a whopping INR 7.5 crore after he had a decent 2021 IPL season with the bat where he scored 479 runs in 15 matches.

