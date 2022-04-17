IPL 2022, Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable Playing XIs For Today's Match

Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad will square off on Sunday, April 17 wih both the teams are coming into this game after winning their respective last outings.

SRH registered a seven-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders while Punjab Kings defeated Mumbai Indians by 12 runs. The two teams are unlikely to make any changes to their playing XI.

Despite the absence of Washington Sundar, the Orange Army put up a dominating performance against KKR. The team has an in-form top-order with the likes of Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson, and Rahul Tripathi. The middle-order batters Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram have also shown signs of brilliance in the recent games.

Meanwhile, the team is also spot on with its pace bowling. Seamers like Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, Marco Jansen, and T Natarajan are breathing fire with the ball. The only point of concern for the team is spin as the absence of Sundar has paced the way for an inexperienced spinner Jagadeesha Suchith.

Coming to Punjab Kings, the team has a lethal opening pair of Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan. However, the same can’t be said for the rest of the batters. Apart from Jitesh Sharma and Liam Livingstone, all the middle-order batters are struggling for runs.

The team can strengthen the middle order by including Bhanuka Rajapaksa as he did well in the first three games. However, they are expected to give one more chance to English batter Jonny Bairstow.

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted playing XIs

Punjab Kings Probable Playing XI: Jonny Bairstow, Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Odean Smith

Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable Playing XI: Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad full squads

Punjab Kings’ squad: Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Mayank Agarwal (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel

Sunrisers Hyderabad’ Squad: Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Marco Jansen, Kane Williamson (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholos Pooran, Abdul Samad, Priyam Garg, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, J Suchith, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sean Abbott, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Tiwary, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, R Samarth, Shashank Singh

