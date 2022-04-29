IPL 2022: Punjab Kings Win Toss, Elect to Bowl; Lucknow Drop Manish Pandey as Avesh Khan Returns

Punjab Kings skipper Mayank Agarwal won the toss and elected to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League match at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. After losing back-to-back tosses in the past few matches, Mayank finally had the luck on his side.

Punjab decided to play the same XI from their last match where they managed to beat Chennai Super Kings as Shahrukh Khan missed out once again after his poor start to the tournament. Rishi Dhawan managed to retain his place after a fantastic final over against CSK.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

“We are going to bowl first. We’d like to know what total to chase. No changes to our line-up. There is very less dew here. The guys are quite flexible. It’s going to be a terrific challenge," Mayank said at the toss.

However, Lucknow Super Giants excluded Manish Pandey from the XI as he made place for pacer Avesh Khan on a tricky surface. Pandey has been going through a lean patch as he scored 21 off as many deliveries against Mumbai Indians.

“When dew is not around, it’s quite an even game. It’s important for us to start well, really assess the conditions in the first couple of overs, set-up a really solid base and then enjoy our batting and explode. I have played here before, we’ll have to bat smartly. Manish misses out, Avesh Khan comes in. It’s a high boundary-scoring ground, one extra bowler would give more options. It’ll be a good opportunity for Jason to bat at seven. Ideally wouldn’t want him to bat, but if he does, it’s a good opportunity to show his batting skills," Rahul said.

Live Score PBKS vs LSG IPL 2022 Updates

The LSG captain also talked about playing against his childhood friend as he said it is the one game where he doesn’t wish well for Mayank.

“Quite balanced, we are going to look at this as another game, another opportunity for us to get two points. We all enjoy playing this tournament and every game is important. Regardless of which opposition we are playing, we try to enjoy our cricket, try and execute our plans. This is one game I wouldn’t be wishing well for Mayank," he concluded.

Playing XIs

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here