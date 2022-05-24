IPL 2022, Qualifier 1: From Pandya vs Chahal to Buttler vs Shami - Key Battles to Look Out For in GT vs RR Clash

After finishing the league stage on the top of table, Gujarat Titans will lock horns against Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier 1 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Tuesday. Gujarat have played dominant cricket in their debut season as Hardik Pandya inspired his team on his first attempt as an IPL captain. While, on the other hand, Rejuvenated Rajasthan put up a collective show throughout the season to finish second on the points table. The 2022 mega auction worked extremely well for them as the new players managed to change the fortunes of the franchise. Yuzvendra Chahal was the standout performer for them with the ball as he claimed 26 wickets in the league stage and currently owns the Purple Cap. While their experienced campaigner Jos Buttler once again took the onus on himself to score big runs for the team. He has scored 629 runs in 14 matches this season to hold the Orange Cap.

Meanwhile, for Gujarat, skipper Hardik led his team from the front by promoting himself in the batting order. He hit 413 runs in 13 matches this season, while spinner Rashid Khan and Mohammed Shami claimed 18-wicket each to take the big responsibility with the ball.

Here are the key battles to look out for in Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals clash

Hardik Pandya vs Yuzvendra Chahal

The two stars of Indian cricket will look to give their all to help their team reach the final. The last time when these two teams met in the group stage, Pandya played a sensational knock of 87* run off 52 balls. Chahal tried hard to get the better of him but failed to trouble him much. However, he will get another chance on Tuesday to get the better of his national teammate. Meanwhile, after a brief lean patch, Pandya has also found some form in his team’s last league match with a fine half-century and he will look to inspire his team once again with the bat on Tuesday.

Jos Buttler vs Mohammed Shami

The Englishman started the season in imperious form but has slowed down in the business end of the tournament with single-digit scores — 2, 2, 7 — in his last three outings. Buttler has to find his mojo back in the qualifiers to help his team out. While Gujarat’s pace-attack leader Shami has already issued a challenge to the wicketkeeper batter as prior to the crucial clash, the premier pacer said he is not worried about the match-up with Buttler as he feels every batter has a weak point.

Sanju Samson vs Rashid Khan

The Rajasthan Royals skipper has not been consistent with his performances this season as he also failed to get a place in India’s squad for the T20I series against South Africa. However, he needs to get over that early as he has to lead his team from the front in the playoffs stage. Samson has struggled a bit against the leg-spinners in recent times as Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga has managed to dismiss him 5 times in the last six matches. Meanwhile, Samson awaits a stiff challenge in front of him as Gujarat Titans have a spin magician of his own in Rashid Khan.

Shubman Gill vs Trent Boult

The talented Gujarat opener is having an on and off season as he failed to score at a consistent rate this year. He also played some impactful knocks for his team but he looked a bit sluggish in the initial overs of the innings against pacers. Rajasthan Royals have a perfect bowler in Trent Boult who has the ability to get the swing both ways with the new ball and the fresh surface of Eden Gardens is expected to assist him well.

