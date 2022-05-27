IPL 2022 Qualifier 2, Watch: Virat Kohli's Incredible Gesture as he Refuses to Take Another Run After Throw Deflects Off His Bat

Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Virat Kohli may have been dismissed cheaply in the IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 against Rajasthan Royals but his gesture has left the social sphere buzzing. Kohli was out on 7 chasing after a short and wide delivery from pacer Prasidh Krishna to be out caught behind in the second over.

Before that, Kohli had raised expectations with a sublime flick off the final delivery of the first over from Trent Boult for a six.

During the second ball of the RCB innings after they were put in to bat first at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Kohli played on to square leg and set off for a quick single. Jos Buttler fielded and attempted a direct hit at the non-striker’s end hoping to catch Kohli short.

Now, as Kohli was completing the run, the ball got deflected off his bat and sprinted towards long-off. It happened inadvertently but Kohli raised both his hands and refused to take another run.

Watch the incident below:

What a gesture by King Kohli! pic.twitter.com/vXGjk7U6wD — Soni Gupta (@SoniGup46462554) May 27, 2022

Meanwhile, RR captain Sanju Samson opted to bat first in Ahmedabad, hoping to guide his team to their first ever IPL final since the inaugural season when the franchise won their first ever and only title.

On the other hand, RCB have made the final on three occasions, finishing runners-up all three times with the last of it being in 2016 when Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated them to clinch the title.

