IPL 2022: Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis Shine as LSG Beat CSK by 6 Wickets

Lucknow Super Giants rode on blazing half-centuries by Evin Lewis (55 off 23 deliveries) and Quinton de Kock (61 off 45) to beat Chennai Super Kings by six wickets and register their first victory in the IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium, here on Thursday.

Earlier, opener Robin Uthappa blasted a 25-ball 50 while local lad Shivam Dube struck a 30-ball 49 to prop up CSK to 210/7.

But Lucknow Super Giants, who won the toss and elected to field hoping to avoid bowling in the dew, romped home to victory thanks to superb innings from Lewis and de Kock, and a 26-ball 40 by skipper KL Rahul. Lewis struck the fastest half-century of IPL 2022, off just 23 deliveries.

Brief scores:

Chennai Super Kings 210/7 in 20 overs (Robin Uthappa 50, Moeen Ali 35, Shivam Dube 49; Bishnoi 2/24, Andrew Tye 2/41, Avesh Khan 2/38) lost to Lucknow Super Giants 211/4 in 19.3 overs (KL Rahul 40, Quinton de Kock 61, Evin Lewis 55 not out; Dwaine Pretorius 2/31) by six wickets.

