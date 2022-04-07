IPL 2022: Quinton de Kock Smashes Anrich Nortje's 150kph Beamer for a Six

Anrich Nortje bowled a 150kph beamer that Quinton de Kock somehow managed to hit for a six during Lucknow Super Giants’ run chase against Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match at the D.Y Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

The incident happened on the first ball of the 14th over of the second innings of match number 15 of IPL 2022.

In fact, the ball was also the fastest delivery of the match up until that point.

In dewy conditions, Nortje cam from around off as De Kock looked to sway away from the line of the ball. He though was a bit late as the ball took a thick outside edge and flew over the third man fence for a maximum.

The umpire had no option but to signal a no ball for height and gave a free hit.

In fact, De Kock had smashed Nortje in his first over as well - three back-to-back boundaries, followed by a six on the fifth ball - and conceded 19 runs from the 5th over.

In the 16th over, on the second ball, he bowled another over the hip full toss as the third umpire checked and gave another no ball and free hit, as he was forced to end his night with the ball.

Earlier, LSG produced a disciplined bowling performance to restrict DC to 149/3 despite an attacking fifty by Prithvi Shaw, who top-scored for the Capitals with a 34-ball 61 while captain Rishabh Pant and Sarfaraz Khan chipped in with 39 not out and 36 not out respectively.

For LSG, Ravi Bishnoi took two wickets for 22 runs while Krishnappa Gowtham got one.

