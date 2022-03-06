Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2022 Full Schedule: Date, Time, Venue, Fixtures of All Matches

The BCCI on Sunday announced the complete fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 which begins from March 26 in Mumbai. The Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals will kick-off their campaign in the tournament against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 29 at the MCA Stadium, Pune. Like other teams, RR will also play a total of 14 games in the league stage. (IPL 2022 Full Schedule)
Here’s the full schedule of RR for IPL 2022:
|DATE
|TIME
|PM/AM
|HOME TEAM
|AWAY TEAM
|VENUE
|29-03-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Rajasthan Royals
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|02-04-2022
|03:30
|PM
|Mumbai Indians
|Rajasthan Royals
|DY Patil Stadium
|05-04-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Rajasthan Royals
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Wankhede Stadium
|10-04-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Rajasthan Royals
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Wankhede Stadium
|14-04-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Rajasthan Royals
|Gujarat Titans
|DY Patil Stadium
|18-04-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Rajasthan Royals
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Brabourne - CCI
|22-04-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Delhi Capitals
|Rajasthan Royals
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|26-04-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Rajasthan Royals
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|30-04-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Rajasthan Royals
|Mumbai Indians
|DY Patil Stadium
|02-05-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Rajasthan Royals
|Wankhede Stadium
|07-05-2022
|03:30
|PM
|Punjab Kings
|Rajasthan Royals
|Wankhede Stadium
|11-05-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Rajasthan Royals
|Delhi Capitals
|DY Patil Stadium
|15-05-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Rajasthan Royals
|Brabourne - CCI
|20-05-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Rajasthan Royals
|Chennai Super Kings
|Brabourne - CCI
Rajasthan Royals squad for IPL 2022: Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell
