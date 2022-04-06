IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals Pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile Ruled Out of Remainder of Season Due to Injury

Rajasthan Royals have suffered a huge blow as Australia pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile has been ruled out of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. The Australian pacer has suffered an injury during Rajasthan’s first match of the season against Sunrisers Hyderabad. It was the last ball of the over when Coulter-Nile felt discomfort while bowling and was unable to complete the over.

The franchise on Wednesday announced that the Australian pacer has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament.

“Until we meet again, NCN. Speedy recovery," Rajasthan Royals tweeted.

Earlier, after joining the new franchise, the Aussie pacer expressed his gratitude toward the Royals and set the target for himself to help his team win the trophy.

“It’s good to be picked by the Royals. They’ve always carried a solid reputation on the field and have been one of the tougher teams to beat in the competition, no matter what the situation of the game."

“For me, the target is to help win the trophy for the Royals, obviously I’d love to be out there and help the team, but in a long tournament you have to be ready for anything the management asks you to do and just prepare yourself for the long-haul," NCN had said two weeks ago.

Royals are currently at the top of the points table despite losing their last match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Sanu Samson-led team has played quality cricket so far in the tournament and the loss against RCB will help them rectify mistakes going forward in the tournament.

Royals skipper Samson was happy with his team’s performance against Bangalore and took the match to the last over when the dew had a major impact.

“I can’t point out one moment where we lost the game. I thought it was a great effort to put up that total on such a slow wicket after losing the toss. Jos and Hetmyer batted brilliantly at the death. Taking the match to the last over with the dew coming in was a great effort as well. (On whether he asked the umpires to change the ball because of dew) No I didn’t, I was confident about my bowlers. DK is someone with a lot of experience. We just need to take our time to set the field. Lot of positives to take out of this loss, and we can learn a lot of things as well," Samson said in the post-match presentation.

