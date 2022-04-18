IPL 2022, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Probable Playing XIs: How Could The Two Teams Line up?

Rajasthan Royals will have a go at Kolkata Knight Riders in the 30th match of the Indian Premier League 2022 on April 18, Monday, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Rajasthan may make changes to their playing XI following a loss against Gujarat Titans.

They may drop Riyan Parag to give chance to middle-order batter Karun Nair. Despite featuring in all the IPL 2022 games for RR so far, Parag has failed to deliver. The inclusion of Nair can be beneficial for RR as he can provide much-needed steel in the middle order.

Further, Trent Boult is also likely to make a comeback to the team. Boult missed the last game against Gujarat Titans due to a niggle. The team dearly missed the seamer against GT. James Neesham is expected to warm the bench again if Boult will be available for selection.

Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, are expected to play the same team against Rajasthan Royals. The team though can make a change by replacing Aman Khan with Shivam Mavi. However, they are expected to give him another chance to prove his mettle.

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders predicted playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals Probable Playing XI: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (Captain WK), Rassie Van Der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, Karun Nair, Ravi Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Kolkata Knight Riders Probable Playing XI: Venkatesh Iyer, Aaron Finch, Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Nitish Rana, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Aman Hakim Khan/Shivam Mavi

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Full Squads

Rajasthan Royals’ squad: Sanju Samson (Captain), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Trent Boult, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Navdeep Saini, Obed Mccoy, Arunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, Daryl Mitchell, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Andrew Tye, James Neesham, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa

Kolkata Knight Riders’ Squad: Alex Hales, Ramesh Kumar, Shreyas Iyer (Captain) Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Nitish Rana, Shivam Mavi, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Dar, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Ashok Sharma, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Sam Billings, Mohammed Nabi, Aman Khan, Umesh Yadav, Sheldon Jackson, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh

