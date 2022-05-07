IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal Equals Lasith Malinga's Tally to Achieve Incredible Feat

Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal scripted history on Saturday as he became the second player to claim 20 or more wickets in four seasons of the Indian Premier League. The leg-spinner claimed three wickets against Punjab Kings to consolidate his position at the top of the Purple Cap tally as he also crossed the 20-plus wickets mark for the fourth time in IPL history. Apart from Chahal, only former Mumbai Indians pacer Lasith Malinga took 20 or more wickets four times which he claimed in the nine seasons he played.

Chahal claimed the big wickets of Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mayank Agarwal and Jonny Bairstow as he once again turned out to be a standout performer for the Royals with the ball. The Sri Lankan southpaw became his first victim with a sharp delivery which turned a bit and castled Rajapaksa’s leg-stump. While Mayank launched the ball over long-on where Jos Buttler claimed a comfortable and Bairstow was trapped in front of the wicket.

Earlier, Chahal claimed 20-plus wickets thrice for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2015, 2016 and 2020. While Malinga achieved the massive feats in 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2015.

The leggie also became the most successful spinner for Rajasthan Royals in an IPL season with 21 scalps as he surpassed Shreyas Gopal’s tally of 20 wickets which he claimed in 2019.

Meanwhile, Bairstow was back among runs with a fine half-century as Punjab Kings put up a challenging 189 for 5 against Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League match on Saturday. Bairstow scored 56 off 40 balls with eight fours and a six.

Jitesh Sharma (38 no off 18 balls) and Liam Livingstone (22 off 14 balls) also played nice little cameos at the back-end to spruce up the total. For Royals, Chahal was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3 for 28 in 4 overs.

Livingstone teed off with a huge six down the ground off Ashwin while Sharma crunched consecutive fours off Krishna. The duo then stole a six each off Chahal and Krishna with Livingstone taking four more off the latter.

Krishna finally had Livingstone out with a yorker hitting the base of off-stump. Sharma applied the finishing touch on Punjab’s innings, smashing a six over mid-wicket followed by fours over mid-off and extra cover as 67 runs came off the last five overs.

