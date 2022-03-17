IPL 2022: Rajvardhan Hangargekar Has Been Told to Improve His Football Skills - MS Dhoni's Banter With CSK's New Recruit

Former India captain MS Dhoni, who is known for his witty remarks, was at his best during the interaction with Chennai Super Kings’ new recruits Rajvardhan Hangargekar and Shivam Dube.

The winner of three ICC titles (2007 ICC World Twenty20, 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup and 2013 ICC Champions Trophy) was in a humorous mood at a virtual interaction organised by India Cements along with CSK’s Hangargekar and Dube.

Hangargekar was narrating his first interaction with Dhoni at the Super Kings’ camp in Surat, speaking about the freedom he has received during the camp, but Dhoni chipped in during the conversation, “he (Hangargekar) has been told to improve his football skills."

His witty answer immediately got attention and was uploaded by CSK’s official fan group. Dhoni, who loves playing football at practice sessions, engaged with fans just days well before the start of the new season, exchanging banter with young players.

However, Hangargekar completed his interaction with fans.

“On the first day of practice, MS bhai told me just go with what you are already doing. Don’t change anything. Just keep doing what you have been doing really well. That was a really good piece of advice for me, that I have the freedom to do what I’m doing," he said.

“I’m really grateful to the CSK family for giving me this opportunity. I will give my everything on the field for the team and make CSK proud again," he added.

Dube, meanwhile, shared his experience with the Super Kings so far.

“We are enjoying the practice in Surat and the facilities here. Everything is like what we want, what others are doing in preparation for the IPL. It’s like one of the perfect things going on right now. We are enjoying it a lot, that is more important and we are working in the right way," he said.

“It’s a big journey that CSK have been through. We will try to continue. From my side, I’m trying to support the team more. The journey for me will be great this year. We will try to make it big and whistle podu!"

Dhoni too lauded the facilities and the hospitality at Surat. “Everyone is very excited, this 15-20 days will give extra time for them to get used to each other. Facilities in Surat are outstanding. Whatever we have required, they have provided. The facility, reception and hospitality have been great."

