IPL 2022: Ranveer Singh Arrives at Brabourne Stadium to Cheer for Mumbai Indians - See Photo

While Mumbai Indians were looking for their second win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 against Gujarat Titans, one of their die-hard fans was cheering for them loud at the Brabourne stadium. It was none other than Bollywood Ranveer Singh who was spotted at the venue on Friday night.

Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan gave Mumbai Indians a superb start after being asked to bat first. The MI captain seemed to be enjoying facing the GT bowlers as he smashed a maximum and five boundaries. However, they lost their way a bit before recovering thanks to a brilliant cameo by Tim David to post 177/6 in 20 overs.

Meanwhile, MI took to Instagram and shared the picture of Ranveer who was continuously backing the men in blue and gold. “ on the pitch & ℝ in the stand! फुल मचा रहे है!,” the franchise wrote on social media.

Rohit struck 43 off 28 deliveries while Kishan scored a 29-ball 45. Unfortunately, both of them failed to complete their half-centuries and got out to soft dismissals after raising 74 runs for the opening wicket. Suryakumar Yadav (13 off 10) failed to capitalise on being sent in to bat at the No. 3 position and Kieron Pollard (4) continued to struggle for runs.

The five-time champions managed to pile up a defendable total following some vital cameos by Tilak Varma (21 off 16) and Tim David (44 not out off 21 balls). David played a superb knock, helping Mumbai recover from 119/4 to reach 177/6. He ended up with a brilliant six off the last delivery. He hammered two fours and four sixes in all as Mumbai reached a target that they will fancy defending.

However, they could have scored a few more runs and made the task difficult for Gujarat Titans if their top-order batters had not got out to soft dismissals.

