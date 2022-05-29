IPL 2022: Rashid Khan Predicts This Youngster Will Be 'A Big Bowler for India'

Over the years Rashid Khan proved his worth. Playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad and T20 leagues across the world, the Afghan showed how street smart he can be. Be it wrist spin or be it explosive batting lower down the order. No surprise, after being released by SRH, he flourished at Gujarat Titans, slamming 91 runs in the season so far at a staggering strike rate of 206.82. This also included a match-winning knock of 40 off just 22 balls in the game against CSK. It will be safe to say that Rashid is now considered as a senior cricketer and that’s why he was named deputy to Hardik Pandya. He has taken a keen interest in youngsters in his own side including Ravi Bishnoi of Lucknow Supergiants.

“Bishnoi is a young talent. I’ve talked to him quite a few times. In the upcoming years, he will be a big star for India. If he trusts his skills and continues to back them up, he will definitely be a big bowler for India,” Rashid told cricket.com.

The leg-spinner also talked in detail about Yuzvendra Chahal during the conversation, insisting that he is one of the best leggies going around.

“Definitely, the way he performed for RCB and India, he is the best spinner. He bowled the tough overs for India and RCB, which is very difficult. He has played most of the matches in Bangalore, which is a smaller ground, and he showed his skills brilliantly,” said Rashid.

Rashid will surely play a pivotal role when Gujarat Titans take on Rajasthan Royals in IPL final. GT will be seeking to cap their dream debut season by winning the title while revenge will be on the minds of the Rajasthan Royals when the teams clash in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday.

One of the two new franchises to join the T20 competition this season, Gujarat topped the league phase and thrashed Rajasthan in Tuesday’s qualifier to breeze into the final to be played at their home ground in Ahmedabad.

Balance of the team and consistency of their players have moulded the Hardik Pandya-led side into a formidable outfit in the 10-team league.

