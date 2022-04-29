IPL 2022: Ravi Bishnoi Knock Over Shikhar Dhawan With a Stunning Delivery - WATCH

Lucknow Super Giants leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi on Friday produced a ripper of a delivery to knock over in-form Shikhar Dhawan during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match no. 42 in Pune. The Punjab Kings opener has been in great form this season, scoring more than three hundred runs in his last 8 appearances. However, he failed to continue the momentum against KL Rahul’s Lucknow and was dismissed after scoring just 5 runs.

The incident happened in the 7th over when Bishnoi came into the attack and bowled a normal leg-break with a bit of flight. Dhawan premeditated the slog sweep and played all over it. The ball sneaked underneath his swinging willow and rammed into the wickets. He tried a released shot and was undone by almost yorker length on the middle stump.

Earlier, Kagiso Rabada’s fifth four-wicket haul in IPL helped Punjab Kings restrict Lucknow Super Giants to 153/8 in 20. The pace trio of Rababda (4/38), Arshdeep Singh (0/23) and Sandeep Sharma (1/18) delivered in different ways, while leg spinner Rahul Chahar chipped in with a couple of wickets.

On a sticky pitch, at 98/1, things looked set for Lucknow to accelerate. But a middle-order wobble saw them lose five wickets for just 13 runs between overs 13-16, which eventually became six for 28 between overs 13-18.

The partnership of 85 off 59 balls for the second wicket came to an end when de Kock got a faint edge on a cut off Sandeep Sharma in the 13th over and though the on-field umpire gave him not out, the left-handed opener walked off. De Kock’s fall began a slide for Lucknow’s middle-order as some lazy running from Hooda saw him run-out by a direct hit from Jonny Bairstow at deep square leg.

Dushmantha Chameera carted Rabada for successive sixes in his last over to infuse some life into Lucknow’s innings. But Chameera’s stay at the crease ended when he lofted off the bottom of the bat and was caught by deep cover who ran in and timed his slide well. It took a drive through extra cover by Mohsin Khan on the last ball off Arshdeep Singh to take Lucknow past 150.

(With Agency Inputs)

