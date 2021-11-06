IPL 2022 | Ravi Shastri Approached by Ahmedabad Franchise For Head Coach's Position: Report

The 2022 season of Indian Premier League is going to be bigger as compared to the previous ones with the addition of two new teams - Ahmedabad and Lucknow. Both teams were acquired for a whopping combined price of over INR 12,500 crore. The CVC Capitals won the bid for the Ahmedabad franchise and now they are looking to hire the best of team managements to start their IPL journey from next year.

According to a report on Cricbuzz, the CVC capitals have approached Team India’s outgoing coach Ravi Shastri for the role of their head coach. The 59-year-old is currently on his last assignment with the Indian team in the UAE for the T20 World Cup. The report suggests that Shastri have told the franchise owners to give him some time as he wants to focus on the India team for the T20 World Cup and will make his decision after that.

Shastri is expected to return to the commentary box after completing his coaching stint with the Indian cricket team but the offer from the new IPL franchise might push those plans for the future. If the former Indian cricketer accepts the offers, Bharat Arun and R Sridhar will be part of his staff. When Shastri becomes the coach of an IPL team then he will not be eligible to get the BCCI direct commentary contract. However, he can have a contract with the broadcasters themselves.

After Shastri’s tenure, India’s batting great Rahul Dravid will take over the charge of Team India and his first assignment will be against New Zealand for three T20Is and two Tests.

Dravid hailed Shastri’s legacy as the Team India head coach after his appointment and said he will try to take it forward.

“Under Mr Shastri, the team has done very well, and I hope to work with the team to take this forward,” Dravid said in the statement released by BCCI.

Shastri has been serving as the India head coach since July 2017 and under him, the team has tasted unprecedented success on the Test tours of Australia and elsewhere. Under him, India made the semi-finals of the 2016 World T20 and also the last-four stage of the 2019 ODI World Cup as well.

