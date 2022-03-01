IPL 2022: Ravichandran Ashwin 'Looking Forward to Discuss a Lot of Cricket' With Rajasthan Royals' Kumar Sangakkara

Ravichandran Ashwin, one of India’s premier spinners ever was full of praise for his new IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals’ director of cricket, Sri Lankan cricket legend Kumar Sangakkara. In an interview released by the franchise on its official Instagram account, Ashwin said, he was “looking forward to a good connect" with Sangakkara when the RR camp begins preparation for the upcoming season if the Indian Premier League.

“Sanga is a lovely gentleman, whenever I’ve interacted with him. The first time I met him was when we were having dinner with Dinesh Karthik in Sri Lanka and that was the first time I Sanga. We were on a tour to Sri Lanka and a lovely gentleman and quite an intellectual man. So, I am looking forward to a good connect with him and discuss a lot of cricket," Ashwin said in the video.

Kumar Sangakkara retired from Test cricket in 2015 after the second Test at the P Sara Oval against India.Coincidentally, Ravi Ashwin was part of the Indian team then and he had dismissed the stalwart in both the innings in that match.

“I played a couple of Test matches, dismissed him a few times. It’s safe to say that Sanga retired then and there because, you know all these big batters when they get out to a certain bowler, they make plans and they come out hungrier, trying to dominate you. But I was, in a way, you know, happy that I dismissed him, happy that he was going to retire and I was a part of that game and quietly relaxed inside that he will not come up front and battle against me again," he added.

Ashwin, who played for Delhi Capitals last season was bought by Rajasthan Royals for INR 5 crore after an intense battle with Ashwin’s previous employer’s Delhi. Ashwin was released by Delhi after the retention and he had put him in the marquee player bracket with a base price of INR 2 crore.

