IPL 2022: Ravindra Jadeja Almost Does a Rahul Dravid As Shivam Dube Fails to Take David Miller Catch | WATCH

Chennai Super Kings’ bad start to IPL 2022 just got worse as they lost a thriller against Gujarat Titans. Some gaffes on part of Yellow brigade also played a role as it helped GT come back from a precarious 18/3 in a chase of 170. They needed more than 40 runs in the last 3 overs courtesy a great over from Dwayne Bravo. The over turned out to be a great one as it conceded just four runs. It could have been even better had Shivam Dube showed initiative and went for the catch involving David Miller.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

The incident happened in the 16th over when Miller was taken aback by a slower one. He tried to hit it away and mistimed it completely. The ball went up in the air and stayed in the air for way too long. This should have been enough time for Dube to rush in and take the catch. But he backed out and cited poor lights in that case. This left every CSK fielder frustrated. While Bravo was seen gesturing to Jadeja, the skipper, to replace Dube. The skipper himself was so livid that he almost threw his cap, but checked himself just in time.

Advertisement

WATCH:

The big-hitting David Miller blazed away to a 51-ball 94 as Gujarat Titans pulled off an incredible come-from-behind three-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in the IPL here on Sunday. Leading the side in the absence of an injured Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan supported Miller with a 21-ball 40 as GT recovered from 16 for three, and then 48 for four, to seal one the greatest comebacks in the history of the league.

GT were set a target of 170.

Needing 48 in 18 balls after an excellent 17th over by Dwayne Bravo, Rashid, inspired by Miller’s monster sixes, hit Chris Jordan for three of his own maximums. GT collected 25 runs from the over to reduce the equation to a gettable 23 from 12 balls.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here