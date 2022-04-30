IPL 2022: Ravindra Jadeja to Handover Chennai Super Kings Captaincy Back to MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has decided to relinquish captaincy to focus and concentrate more on his game as he has requested MS Dhoni to lead the Yellow Army once again.

Dhoni has accepted to lead CSK in the larger interest and to allow Jadeja to focus on his game. Dhoni has led Chennai to four IPL titles in the past 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021. However, ahead of the upcoming season, the veteran wicketkeeper decided to step down to give the captaincy responsibilities to Jadeja.

Things didn’t work out well for Jadeja as the CSK captain as they are currently placed at the ninth spot on the points table with just two wins out of 8 matches.

The captaincy has affected Jadeja’s game as he has not been able to perform at his best so far this season. He has scored just 112 runs in 8 matches as the finishing instinct has been missing from his batting this season. While with the ball he has picked just 5 wickets in the tournament so far.

Earlier, Dhoni decided to step down as captain to ensure a smooth transition in leadership and felt Jadeja was ready to take the onus.

Chennai hold the record for most appearances in the playoffs (eleven) and the Final (nine) of the IPL. While this year their chances of making to the playoffs are very slim and it will be an uphill task for Dhoni to secure a berth in top 4 from here.

CSK were suspended for two years – in 2016 and 2017 – after the spot-fixing scandal came in focus, it was the only time when Dhoni represented a different franchise - Rising Pune Supergiant. In the first season, he led the side but was replaced by Steve Smith the following year.

While the franchise came back in 2018 following the ban, Dhoni had one of the best years with the bat in IPL. He scored 455 runs at a strike rate of 150.66, helping CSK win their third title.

Dhoni will return as the CSK captain on Sunday in the clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

