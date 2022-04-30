IPL 2022: Ravindra Jadeja's Resignation Sparks Meme Fest, Fans Delighted With MS Dhoni's Return as CSK Captain

Flamboyant all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja relinquished the Chennai Super Kings’ captaincy on Saturday and handed it over back to veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Jadeja decided to take the big decision to focus and concentrate more on his game.

Chennai Super Kings are currently placed at the ninth spot on the points table with just two wins out of 8 matches. Things didn’t work out well for Jadeja after becoming the captain as it has affected his own game. He has scored just 112 runs in 8 matches as the finishing instinct has been missing from his batting this season. While with the ball he has picked just 5 wickets so far.

While MS Dhoni accepted the role of captaincy back to allow Jadeja to focus on his game and return to form for the betterment of the team. Dhoni has been one of the most successful captains in IPL history with 4 title victories in 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021.

Jadeja’s decision sparked a meme fest on Twitter as the fans were delighted about Dhoni taking over the charge of CSK back.

“Ravindra Jadeja has decided to relinquish captaincy to focus and concentrate more on his game and has requested MS Dhoni to lead CSK," the franchise said in a statement.

“MS Dhoni has accepted to lead CSK in the larger interest and to allow Jadeja to focus on his game," it added.

Chennai hold the record for most appearances in the playoffs (eleven) and the Final (nine) of the IPL. While this year their chances of making to the playoffs are very slim and it will be an uphill task for Dhoni to secure a berth in top 4 from here.

