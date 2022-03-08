IPL 2022: RCB Likely to Announce Faf Du Plessis as Next Captain on March 12

Royal Challengers Bangalore are all set to announce their new captain ahead of IPL 2022, and if nothing goes south, Faf du Plessis is likely to be the new leader of the franchise. RCB has called for a press conference on March 12 at 4 PM for the same. The captaincy post was left vacant after Virat Kohli decided to step down after the last season. While Glenn Maxwell was favourite to be named replacement but RCB is expected to go ahead with Du Plessis.

Earlier, RCB were set to name the new captain on March 8, but now have decided to delay the announcement. In a tweet, the franchise has stated that they will be celebrating fourteen years of the team on March 12 at the Museum Cross Road in Church Street.

Maxwell’s name was stroked off due to his unavailability in the first three matches in IPL 2022. Despite not being named in the white-ball series against Pakistan, Cricket Australia has barred all centrally contracted players from competing in the IPL until April 5, which means that the NOC will only be applicable from April 6.

From the start, Du Plessis and Maxwell were the two strongest contenders for captaincy, and with Maxwell not being available RCB is likely to go with Du Plessis. The former South African skipper has vast experience of captaincy as he has led his national team in all three formats including, the ODI World Cup.

Previously, Du Plessis was in Chennai Super Kings. In the CSK camp, he is a guaranteed starter and he will have his place sealed in RCB’s Playing XI as an opener as well, which will further open the door to take over the charge.

RCB had retained Kohli for 15 crores, Maxwell for 11 crores, and Mohammed Siraj for 7 crores. Later, during the mega auction in Bengaluru, they acquired Du Plessis for 7 crores.

