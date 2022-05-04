IPL 2022: RCB vs CSK Head to Head, Pitch Report and Venue Record of MCA Stadium

Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore will face each other for the second time in the Indian Premier League 2022 this Wednesday. In the first encounter between the two sides, Chennai registered a 23-run victory.

CSK posted 216 runs on the board while batting first as Robin Uthappa and Shivam Dube shone with the bat. Chasing the total, Bangalore were restricted at 193 runs as Maheesh Theekshana and Ravindra Jadeja picked four and three wickets.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

With 10 points to their name this season, Bangalore are occupying fifth place in the points table. The team needs to find its lost rhythm and get back to winning ways. They registered their third consecutive loss in their last game by losing to Gujarat Titans.

Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, are languishing at the second-last place in the points table. They have won just three matches after featuring in nine games. The team made a comeback to the winning ways in its last game by beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 13 runs.

RCB vs CSK Head-to-Head:

Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore have faced each other 30 times in the Indian Premier League. Out of 30 games, Chennai have won 20 matches while in nine matches Royal Challengers Bangalore emerged victorious.

RCB vs CSK last five games’ results

Chennai Super Kings won by 23 runs

Chennai Super Kings won by six wickets

Chennai Super Kings won by 69 runs

Chennai Super Kings won by eight wickets

Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 37 runs

MCA Stadium pitch report

MCA Stadium in Pune is expected to produce a high-scoring game on Wednesday, April 4. It has a proper batting track. The quick outfield and shorter boundaries will help the batters in putting up a good score on the board. Spinners can also impact the match in the second innings.

Here is the venue record of MCA Stadium, Pune (IPL):

T20 matches played at the venue: 47

Matches won by the team batting first: 24

Matches won by the team batting second: 23

Highest team score recorded at the venue: 211/4 by Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Daredevils, 2018

Lowest team score recorded at the venue: 73/10 by Kings XI Punjab vs Rising Pune Supergiant, 2017

Average 1st innings score: 160

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here