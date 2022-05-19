IPL 2022, RCB vs GT: Head to Head Record And Other Key Stats

Having accumulated 20 points from their 13 games, Gujarat Titans are set to finish the league stage of IPL 2022 as table toppers. While the result of their last league match against Royal Challengers Bangalore will not have any impact on their qualification scenario, Gujarat Titans will want to enter the playoff round on a winning note. For Royal Challengers Bangalore, however, the match against Gujarat will be a do-or-die situation for playoff qualification. A win will take the Faf du Plessis-led side to 16 points, increasing their chances of finishing in the top four teams.

Bangalore will come into the contest with a defeat at the hands of Punjab Kings in their previous match. Winning the toss, Bangalore opted to ball first with hopes of picking early wickets. The decision, however, soon appeared to have boomeranged after Jonny Bairstow and Shikhar Dhawan took Punjab off to a blistering start.

The duo put up a 60-run opening stand before Glenn Maxwell cleaned up Dhawan on the last delivery of the fifth over. While the next batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa fell cheaply, Bairstow continued his counter on Bangalore bowlers. He scored 66 of 29 balls before getting out on the first delivery after the bowling team’s strategic timeout. The good start was supported well by 42-ball 70 by Liam Livingstone, taking Punjab to a mammoth 209 run total.

Royal Challengers Bangalore got off to a decent start as Virat Kohli looked in good touch. However, Punjab bowlers made a comeback before the Bangalore batters could unrepairable damage. RCB was eventually restricted to 155, suffered a 54 run defeat

RCB vs GT Head-to-Head

In the lone game between the two sides, Gujarat Titans defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 wickets to register a 1-0 lead in the head to head contest

RCB vs GT previous game

The last time the two teams clashed, RCB defeated GT by six wickets in Sharjah.

Here is the venue record of Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai (T20):

IPL matches played at the venue: 100

Matches won by the team batting first: 48

Matches won by the team batting second: 52

Highest team score recorded at the venue: 235/1 by Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians.

Lowest team score recorded at the venue: 67/10 by Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians.

Average 1st innings score: 169

