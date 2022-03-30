IPL 2022, RCB vs KKR Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Coverage of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders on Live TV, Online

After a superb one-sided victory in their opening future against the defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be up against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their next Indian Premier League match on Wednesday. The exciting contest will be hosted at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai from 7:30 pm IST.

The Shreyas Iyer-led KKR side began their IPL 2022 campaign with a dominant six-wicket win against the reigning champions. An impressive all-round bowling effort helped KKR restrict CSK to 131/5. When batting, a crucial innings from Ajinkya Rahane and skipper Iyer helped the team chase down the total with an over to spare. The Kolkata-based outfit will be keen to continue their winning form in this fixture as well.

RCB though will be disappointed at not being able to grab two points despite scoring 205 in their opening match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) two nights ago. Skipper Faf Du Plessis scored a superb half-century in his first innings for the franchise, while cameos from Dinesh Karthik and Virat Kohli helped RCB post a massive 205 run target.

Chasing the mammoth total Mayank Agarwal-led Punjab started off brilliantly scoring 71 for the first wicket. Knocks from Liam Livingstone (19 off 10), Odean Smith (25 not out off 8 deliveries) and Shahrukh Khan (24 not off 20 balls) down the order helped the team reach home.

Coming into this match, KKR will keep a close eye on their own shaky death-bowling, while, RCB will hope the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Wanindu Hasaranga get into rhythm soon. A thrilling contest to look out for and fans here can check the details as to when, where and how to watch the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2022 clash live streaming online and telecast.

When will the IPL 2022 match Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) start?

The sixth IPL 2022 match will be played at 7:30 pm IST on Wednesday, March 30.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) be played?

The match will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) begin?

The match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)) match?

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match will be televised on Star Sports Network channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match?

The game is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

PBKS vs RCB IPL 2022, Royal Challengers Bangalore probable playing XI against Kolkata Knight Riders: Faf du Plessis (C), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Sherfane Rutherford, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

PBKS vs RCB IPL 2022, Kolkata Knight Riders probable playing XI against Royal Challengers Bangalore: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (C), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings (WK), Andre Russell, Sheldon Jackson, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

