IPL 2022, RCB vs KKR: Royal Challengers Bangalore & Kolkata Knight Riders Squads, Probable Playing 11s Match 6

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will look to bounce back after the setback of their first match in the IPL against Punjab. Up next for Bangalore are the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), known for their mystery spinners. The match will take place on Wednesday at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

Three-time finalists RCB are looking for a change in fortunes by changing their leadership. RCB’s revival campaign had a disastrous start as they were defeated by Punjab Kings by five wickets on Sunday, despite scoring 205 runs. To make the matters worse, Punjab chased down the target with utmost ease in 19 overs, which has once again highlighted RCB’s fragile bowling unit.

KKR sunk the reigning champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday by five wickets and will look to continue their winning march against RCB.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Possible Staring XI:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Probable Starting Line-up: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

Kolkata Knight Riders Probable Starting Line-up: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore squad for 2022 IPL: Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Siddarth Kaul, Luvnith Sisodia, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammad Siraj, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff

Kolkata Knight Riders squad for 2022 IPL: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Pat Cummins, Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Dar, B Indrajith, Abhijeet Tomar, Pratham Singh, Ashok Sharma, Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammad Nabi, Umesh Yadav, Aman Khan

