IPL 2022, RCB vs MI Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Coverage of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians on Live TV Online

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IPL 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online: After going 0-3 in the 15th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Rohit Sharma and team will be desperate to open their account on the score table when they will lock horns with Faf du Plessis’ Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Saturday at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. The five times champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will come into this fixture on the back of five wickets loss to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday.

The three-time IPL finalists, RCB, meanwhile recorded a four-wicket win over inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Tuesday, courtesy of Dinesh Karthik’s unbeaten 44 runs knock. Karthik’s knock came off just 23 balls and was laced with seven fours and one six. It was Bangalore’s second victory in IPL 2022 in three games.

Ahead of today’s IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians; here is all you need to know:

What date IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will be played?

The IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will take place on April 9, Saturday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) be played?

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) begin?

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will begin at 07:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) match?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) match?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) Possible Staring XI:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Starting XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

Mumbai Indians Predicted Starting XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Dewald Brevis, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi

