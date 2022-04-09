IPL 2022, RCB vs MI: Pitch Report and Venue Record of Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium

Mumbai Indians, who are yet to open their accounts on the points table, will go up against a buoyant Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) squad, which will be reinforced by the addition of Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell.

Maxwell was the standout performer for the Bangalore-based outfit during the previous edition of the league as they qualified for the knockout round of the tournament. The Aussie star will look to kick start the tournament once again with a proactive performance at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium of Pune on Saturday. However, for that, he will have to pass the Jasprti Bumrah test first, a player who has outwitted him seven times in 15 innings while leaking just 75 runs in 65 balls.

After losing their opening contest against Punjab Kings (PBKS), Faf du Plessis-led side bounced back to record two consecutive victories against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) and will look to complete a hat-trick of victories by winning this fixture.

RCB vs MI Head-to-Head:

Bangalore and Mumbai have played 31 games against one another with the latter pocketing 19 games. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have won 12 games.

RCB vs MI last five games’ results

Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 54 runs.

Royal Challengers Bangalore won by two wickets.

Mumbai Indians won by five wickets.

Royal Challengers Bangalore won in the Super Over.

Mumbai Indians won by five wickets.

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium venue records (T20Is):

Total games: 3

Matches won batting first: 1

Games won batting second: 2

Average 1st Inns scores: 153

Average 2nd Inns scores: 128

Highest total posted: 201/6 (20 Ov) by IND vs SL

Lowest total posted: 101/10 (18.5 Ov) by IND vs SL

Highest score chased: 158/5 (17.5 Ov) by IND vs ENG

Lowest score defended: 201/6 (20 Ov) by IND vs SL

