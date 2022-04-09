IPL 2022, RCB vs MI: Pune Weather Update for Today’s Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Match

Pune Weather Forecast & Update for today’s IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians will look to register their first win of the season on Saturday when they will take on an upbeat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), led by Faf du Plessis, in the Indian Premier League at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Mumbai.

The five-time champions were outwitted by a young Delhi Capitals (DC) squad, led by Rishabh Pant, in their tournament opener on March 27. And, thereafter, Mumbai’s campaign got worse as they lost to Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their next games.

Bangalore, meanwhile, are enjoying a decent run in the cash-rich league. They will come into this fixture after defeating Rajasthan Royals by four wickets in a last-over thriller. Dinesh Karthik starred with the bat for the three times IPL finalists as he smashed an unbeaten 44 runs off 23 balls. He was also well supported by Shahbaz Ahmed (45 runs off 26 balls) at the other end after a middle-overs batting collapse left Bangalore reeling at 87/5. The two added 67 runs for the sixth wicket while chasing 174 runs for a win. Prior to this, RCB defeated KKR. They were beaten by Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their tournament opener.

Weather report

The Pune weather is expected to be clear on Saturday during the match between Bangalore and Mumbai. The temperature is expected to hover around 29 degrees celsius to 33 degrees Celsius. The wind is expected to blow at the speed of 16 km/h on the matchday while humidity will be around 31 per cent.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) Possible Staring XI:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Starting XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

Mumbai Indians Predicted Starting XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Dewald Brevis, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi

