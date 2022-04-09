IPL 2022, RCB vs MI: Royal Challengers Bangalore squad against Mumbai Indians - Probable Playing 11s

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad, Mumbai Indians Squad, Probable Playing 11 for Today’s IPL 2022 Match 18: Faf du Plessis’ Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be bidding to record a hat-trick of victories on Saturday when they will lock horns with Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

The Bangalore-based outfit started its campaign against Punjab Kings (PBKS) with a five-wicket loss. However, since then, they have bounced back and went on to record two back-to-back victories against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), respectively. Bangalore will head into this fixture with the hopes to collect maximum points and moving up into the top four of the points table.

Bangalore’s rivals Mumbai, meanwhile, are still searching for their first win of the season after playing three games. Mumbai started their tournament against Delhi Capitals (DC) with four wickets loss. After that, they were bettered by Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders by 23 runs and five wickets respectively.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) Possible Staring XI:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Starting XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

Mumbai Indians Predicted Starting XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Dewald Brevis, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore squad for 2022 IPL: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Siddarth Kaul, Karn Sharma, Chama V Milind, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Aneeshwar Gautam

Mumbai Indians squad for 2022 IPL: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Dewald Brevis, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi, Jaydev Unadkat, Fabian Allen, Sanjay Yadav, Riley Meredith, Ramandeep Singh, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Rahul Buddhi, Arshad Khan, Anmolpreet Singh, Tim David

